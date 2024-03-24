Next Article

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' film will soon start shooting

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi and team 'Ramayana' to 'disappear' soon: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 04:40 pm Mar 24, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is reportedly gearing up for the most ambitious project of his career—a cinematic rendition of the revered epic Ramayana. Per reports, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead. According to a recent ETimes report, the filming is finally scheduled to commence in mid-April, which will result in the "disappearance of most actors from the public eye," to develop their respective characters.

Report

Other actors rumored to be closely associated with 'Ramayana'

An insider told the news portal: "The entire crew is diligently preparing for the film and developing their respective character appearances." "They will be filming on various sets constructed in film city." Notably, besides Kapoor and Pallavi, there are speculations linking other actors such as Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, and Amitabh Bachchan to the project. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation yet.

Delays

Why was filming delayed until April?

Initially scheduled to commence filming in March, the production of the film was reportedly postponed to mid-April due to "concerns regarding costume and set design." In February, a look test for the cast prompted the filmmakers to reassess the costumes as they fell short of expectations. According to a report by Mid-Day, "The costumes were authentic but felt lacking in terms of scale and grandeur. Additional costume designers, who have worked on mythological offerings, were hired earlier in March."

Preparations

Meanwhile, Kapoor has embarked on intense training for his character

Kapoor, who will be seen as Lord Ram, has already initiated preparations for his role. His fitness coach recently posted a snapshot of the Brahmastra actor from an intense workout session at the gym on Instagram. In the image, Kapoor could be seen performing a headstand with impressive concentration. The trainer tagged the post with the hashtag #ramayan indicating that the routine is part of Kapoor's preparation for his role.

Anticipation

The project might be announced on Ram Navami

Per Pinkvilla, the official declaration of Ramayana is scheduled for April 17, coinciding with the sacred occasion of Ram Navami. An insider shared with the portal, "There could not be a more fitting date than Ram Navami to officially announce the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana." The team has reportedly devoted over five years to pre-production to perfect the script and visuals. The creators are targeting a Diwali 2025 release.