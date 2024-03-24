Next Article

What's the story On Sunday, the controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav opened up about his recent jail experience. In a YouTube video spanning 14 minutes, he referred to the past week as "a very bad phase of life." Yadav—who was detained on March 17—was granted bail in two distinct cases earlier this week. The first case pertained to an attack on fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. The second case was linked to the alleged use of snake venom as a party drug.

Statement

'The one week that went by was very bad phase'

In his vlog, Yadav stated, "The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life." "Let's start a new chapter on a positive note. All those who supported me...didn't support me...talked badly or well about me, thanks to all." He further expressed his faith in the judicial system, affirming that he trusts that whatever unfolds will be just. "Neither do I do nor speak anything wrong," he emphasized.

Mother's situation

Yadav's mother discussed emotional hardship during her son's imprisonment

Further in the video, Sushma Yadav—the YouTuber's mother—likened the past week to "seven lifetimes." She confessed that she had been unable to sleep while her son was in jail. Responding to his mother's remarks, Yadav recognized the impact it had on her health and said, "It's ok. Part of life. My mother has become weak." He also noted that he lost weight during his incarceration and requested fans' understanding if he appeared less lively.

Social media activity

Earlier, Yadav shared an Instagram post after getting bail

He concluded his YouTube video with a message for his fans about the significance of family support during challenging times. His mother added that the entire country had backed him. Meanwhile, following his release, Yadav shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday where he is seen standing between high-end cars. The caption, when translated into English, reads: "Time may not be visible, but a lot is revealed."

Legal troubles

In detail: About Yadav's venom, assault case

In the incident that occurred on March 8, Yadav was captured on camera assaulting Thakur, prompting the latter to file a complaint at Sector 53 Police Station in Gurgaon. This incident sparked online, although eventually, the two reconciled their differences. Separately, in the case involving snake venom—which stemmed from information provided to Maneka Gandhi's People For Animals organization—Yadav was accused of confiscating snakes and their venom for rave parties. Yadav's supporters flooded social media during this time.