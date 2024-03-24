Next Article

Mar 24, 2024

What's the story The soon-to-be-released Malayalam movie Malayalee From India, directed by Dijo Jose Antony, dropped a fresh song named Krishna on Sunday. This song amusingly highlights the age disparity between romantic leads in the movie, which is always a hot topic of discussion. Composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Vineeth Sreenivasan providing the vocals, the song's video centers on Nivin Pauly's efforts to woo Anaswara Rajan, despite the significant "age gap" between them.

'Krishna' song video illustrates age gap satire through characters

The video opens with a conversation between the characters Aalparambil Gopi (Pauly), and Krishna, played by Rajan. Krishna asks Gopi to keep his distance due to their age gap. As the song unfolds, Gopi humorously pursues Krishna with the aid of props and backup dancers supplied by his friend Malghosh (Dhyan Sreenivasan). The lyrics written by Titto P. Thankachen depict Gopi's efforts to win over Krishna despite her resistance.

Check out the song here

The song stirs nostalgia with iconic references

The track's emphasis on the lead character's idiosyncrasies and allure may evoke memories of the legendary Mal song Kavilinayil Kunkumamo from Priyadarshan's Vandanam (1989), headlined by Mohanlal. The conclusion of the song, where Malghosh grapples with compensating the background dancers, may also be a nod to the song Ente Thenkaasi from Rafi Mecartin's hit film Thenkasipattanam (2000). These aspects infuse a touch of nostalgia into the satirical critique.

'Malayalee from India' scheduled for theatrical release in May

Malayalee From India, produced by Listin Stephen under the aegis of Pauly Jr Pictures and Magic Frames, is set to grace theaters on May 1. The film boasts significant roles from Salim Kumar, Vijayakumar, Shine Tom Chacko, and Manju Pillai. Sharis Mohammed is the scriptwriter for the movie. Fans are optimistic that this film will mark a triumphant return for Pauly after his previous film Ramachandra Boss & Co. underperformed at the box office.

Earlier, promo video gave a glimpse of the forthcoming drama

Promotions for the film have been ongoing since last December, with both actors posting promotional videos. In one of the promo videos released last year, the actors took jabs at the pan-Indian movement, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and even Pauly himself, showcasing many meta moments. Notably, Antony worked with Sukumaran on the 2022 film Jana Gana Mana, which also starred Mamta Mohandas.