Mar 25, 2024

What's the story Holi, a vibrant festival celebrated with exuberance, holds deep cultural significance in India. Known for its spirited revelry and colorful expressions of love, it frequently serves as a backdrop in multiple Bollywood movies. As we revel in the festival's hues on Monday (March 25), let's revisit some iconic Holi songs that served as major plot twists and resultantly altered the course of films.

#1

'Rang Barse'

Is any Holi party ever successful without dancing to the tunes of Rang Barse? This evergreen song from Silsila (1981) was crooned by Amitabh Bachchan. What's intriguing is that it serves as a plot twist in the romantic drama. The song carries a weighty emotional tone because just before Amit (Bachchan) starts singing, Chandni (Rekha) tells Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) that she didn't marry the man she initially loved.

#2

'Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hai'

The 1975 classic Sholay features the flirtatious song Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hai. The scene presents Dharmendra as Veeru, being charmed by a playful Hema Malini (Basanti), responding to his clumsy attempts at flirtation. While we thoroughly enjoyed their chemistry, a crucial plot twist occurs right after the song when Gabbar's (Amjad Khan) gang launches an attack on the villagers. In the ensuing chaos, Jai (Bachchan) and Veeru find themselves cornered by the gang.

#3

'Hori Khele Raghuveera'

Another notable Holi song crooned by Bachchan is Hori Khele Raghuveera, which also features vocals by Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Sukhwinder Singh. This song is from the 2003 film Baghban. Following Raj's (Bachchan) retirement, he and his wife Pooja (Malini) reunite with their four sons to discuss their future plans. Unfortunately, none of the sons are willing to take responsibility for both parents, resulting in the couple living separately. This sad departure occurs shortly after the Holi celebration.

#4

'Balam Pichkari'

Modern films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) also encapsulate the essence of Holi. The film includes the energetic Holi song Balam Pichkari, which embodies the youthful spirit of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Kanmani, and Aditya Roy Kapur. While not strictly a "twist," it marks a pivotal moment for Naina (Padukone) as she realizes that she is indeed in love with Bunny (Kapoor), who is set to soon depart in pursuit of his dreams.