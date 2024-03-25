Next Article

'Yodha' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Yodha' shows disappointing growth in second weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:49 am Mar 25, 202409:49 am

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra has cemented his place as a bonafide action star and delivered a phenomenal performance in the recently released actioner Yodha. However, the movie failed to create an impact at the box office and experienced an okayish second weekend. The movie needs a commercial boost on the Holi holiday for box office longevity. It is pitted against other big releases.

Box office

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial earned Rs. 1.6 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 29.25 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, and Ronit Roy, among others. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post