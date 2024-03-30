Next Article

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol confirm breakup following brief relationship

What's the story The dating drama has finally come to an end! Prominent South Korean actors Han So-hee and Ryu Jun Yeol officially ended their relationship, just two weeks after publicly acknowledging it. The breakup was first confirmed by Ryu's representatives. Later, Han's agency, 9ATO Entertainment, released an official statement on Saturday stating that the actors had decided to prioritize their professional roles over personal matters.

9ATO Entertainment addressed controversy surrounding the breakup

In the wake of the split, 9ATO Entertainment acknowledged that Han's personal feelings had caused distress to both herself and the public. "The way she communicated was not right. She is sorry. She will receive whatever criticism." "Additionally, our responsibility is big for not being able to care after our actor as her agency. The company failed in its role as a nest. We are reflecting. It's very late, but we are attempting to correct it from here on out."

Controversy surrounding alleged 'transit relationship'

The breakup comes amid ongoing controversies surrounding their alleged "transit relationship." Rumors circulated questioning if Ryu was still involved with his Reply 1988 co-star and ex-partner Hyeri when he first met Han in November. To note, they broke up in November after nearly six years in a relationship. This controversy led to significant online harassment toward Han, who temporarily withdrew from social media but returned on Friday with a post that reignited the controversy.

Timeline of Han and Ryu's relationship

Han and Ryu reportedly met at a photo exhibition on November 15, well after Ryu and Hyeri had officially ended their relationship in November. Their relationship did not start from a "love at first sight" scenario; rather, they gradually started growing fond of each other.

Han criticized Ryu for 'maintaining his silence' in this drama

In her now-deleted post, Han criticized Ryu for his silence amid the contentious name-calling she had to endure. She wrote: "I am also frustrated about the fact that one person involved in this matter is maintaining silence." Meanwhile, she also clarified the timeline of her relationship, stating that their first encounter was at his photo exhibition in November 2023. "That was exactly the first time we met," she firmly stated, dismissing rumors of any prior acquaintance or contact with Ryu.

Han's reference to Hyeri sparked a backlash

Han's lengthy post also referenced Hyeri, which led to negative reactions from netizens. She wrote, "I would be honored if sunbaenim could contact me herself, as I have tried to get in contact with her in any way that I can think of, only to fail." Fans criticized her for unnecessarily dragging Hyeri back into the conversation. Despite the backlash, some fans have also shown support for Han.