Jyotika praised North-South blend in cinema in a conversation with 'Free Press Journal'

'No noise': Jyotika on the failure of her Hindi debut

By Isha Sharma 01:43 pm May 05, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Jyotika, who is set to star in the upcoming film Srikanth alongside Rajkummar Rao, recently opened up about her career journey while talking to Free Press Journal. She expressed her enthusiasm for the current state of Indian cinema, stating that the best change is that the North and South film industries have blended. She praised the talent she has encountered in both regions, while also revealing why she stepped away from Bollywood after her debut, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna.

Bollywood beginnings

Jyotika reflected on her initial career in Bollywood

Reflecting on her early career, Jyotika shared her experiences in Bollywood. She said, "I was never a part of Bollywood. I don't know how it has changed but I feel, the old formulas are still existing that film has to run." "I didn't get work post my debut film so I moved down South and made my career out there. There were no roadblocks, there were no roads only for me to go as my film didn't make any noise."

OTT Influence

Jyotika credited OTT platforms for expanding South Indian cinema

Jyotika also discussed the role of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms in broadening the reach of South Indian films. Contrary to popular belief, she doesn't attribute this shift to social media but rather to the rise of OTT platforms. "When we travel to Bhutan or Nepal, it's very surprising for me and (husband) Suriya to see that people have seen every South Indian film," she remarked.

Career aspirations

The actor admitted to pre-release jitters; shared future aspirations

Despite her extensive experience in the industry, Jyotika admitted she still feels nervous before a film release. "Of course, we all do have jitters... you do feel fearful just before the release," she confessed. Looking ahead, she expressed interest in roles portraying women as strong and independent. "I am looking for that three scene role in a film where women walk out with their head high," she declared.

Industry comparison

Which industry is better?

Lastly, when discussing the professionalism between Bollywood and South Indian industries, Jyotika felt both were equally professional and commited to their job. However, she did observe a difference in humility levels. "Humility wise, yes, Southern people are humble," she stated. She added, "Both Shaitaan and Srikanth were shot faster than a South film. I am quite taken aback by the way they wrapped up the film."