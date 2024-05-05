Next Article

'Maidaan' box office collection: Day 24

Box office: Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' approaches ₹50cr mark

By Tanvi Gupta 01:18 pm May 05, 202401:18 pm

What's the story Ajay Devgn's recent biographical sports drama, Maidaan, is steadily advancing toward the ₹50cr milestone. In its 24-day run at the box office, the film has amassed over ₹47cr. This marks Devgn's second release in 2024, following Shaitaan. Notably, Maidaan premiered during the April Eid festivities, locking horns with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Despite a slow start with first-day sales of only ₹4.5cr, Maidaan has maintained steady earnings with minor fluctuations. Here's a detailed breakdown.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Maidaan was several years in the making and kept getting postponed due to a variety of issues. It finally saw the light of day in April and was an ambitious project for Devgn due to the gravitas of his role. However, despite positive reviews from critics and audiences, the Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial has not received as much attention as it deserves. Maidaan is projected to cross the ₹50cr threshold by the upcoming weekend.

Collection details

'Maidaan's collection and audience turnout: Day 24

On its day 24 (Saturday) in theaters, Maidaan added another ₹95 lakh to its total collection, according to Sacnilk. This marks a substantial 90% increase in collections compared to Friday (day 23), where it earned a mere ₹5 lakh. The film experienced a Hindi occupancy rate of 15.83% on Saturday. The audience turnout varied throughout the day with morning shows at 8.25%, afternoon shows at 17.25%, evening shows at 17.61% and night shows peaking at an impressive 20.21%.

Film synopsis

'Maidaan's plot and historical significance

Maidaan tells the inspiring story of renowned football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and his significant contributions to Indian football. The film, featuring Priya Mani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles alongside Devgn, centers around football. It highlights Rahim's journey from leading a barefoot Indian team in an Olympic match in 1952 due to resource constraints, to guiding India toward victory at the Asian Games in 1962, a period often referred to as the "golden era" of Indian football.