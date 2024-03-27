Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' ruling theaters even in third week

By Aikantik Bag 10:15 am Mar 27, 202410:15 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn is a true-blue superstar of the '90s Bollywood and his recently released supernatural thriller Shaitaan exudes the pure definition of stardom. The movie is in its third week at the box office and is showcasing impressive hold. The film doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, remaining unbothered by newer releases. The makers are aiming for Rs. 150cr mark in India.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 2.25 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 130.95 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but became a rage among viewers. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Anngad Raaj, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn.

