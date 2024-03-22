Next Article

'Shaitaan' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' is ready for lucrative weekend ahead

By Aikantik Bag 09:57 am Mar 22, 202409:57 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn is set to have a great year on celluloid with back-to-back films lined up for release. He started the year with a bang with the supernatural thriller Shaitaan. The movie has become a super hit at the box office and is marching toward the Rs. 125 crore mark in India. After holding the fort on weekdays, makers aim to break newer records.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 2.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 114.3 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but emerged as a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, among others. The movie is bankrolled by Devgn and Jio Studios.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post