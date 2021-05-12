Sunil Grover's 'Sunflower' is coming to ZEE5 on June 11

Sunflower is a comedy-thriller series starring the talented Sunil Grover, and it finally has a release date. It is coming to the streaming platform ZEE5 on June 11. Grover's first look from the show was also unveiled along with the announcement. He tweeted about the development, saying, "Drama aur Dhamaka Ab shuru hoga Sonu ki life mai asli hungama! Unveil the mysteries of #Sunflower."

The first look leaves us with many unanswered questions

The poster of the show looks intriguing, but doesn't give away too much. We see Grover pointing to his eye with his index finger. He manages to keep a poker face, as he looks into the camera. The background seems interesting, with various symbols depicting police and doctors. We also see police tape in the background, along with handcuffs, syringes, and poison bottles.

Unveil the mysteries, premiering June 11, says Grover

The show will combine the elements of comedy and mystery

It will focus on the residents of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower, who all have their own eccentricities. Apart from Grover, it also stars actors like Ranvir Shorey, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chadda, Girish Kulkarni, and Shonali Nagrani. The series has been written by Vikas Bahl, who also co-directs it with Rahul Sengupta. Reliance Entertainment is the producer of the web-series.

This one will surely blow your minds, says Grover

Grover, who was widely praised for his performance in Tandav, had expressed his excitement about working on Sunflower. "I am grateful and excited to be part of such a fresh genre and script created by Mr. Vikas Bahl (Queen helmer). I don't think something like this genre has been attempted before....and this one will surely blow your minds," he had shared.

'Sunflower' marks Bahl's return to director's chair after misconduct allegations

To recall, Bahl was ousted from Phantom Films after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him by former employees in 2018. He had vehemently denied those and was later absolved. The remaining Phantom members- Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena- eventually dissolved their joint banner. Since then, Bahl's only significant directorial work was Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which released in 2019.