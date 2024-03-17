Next Article

'Shaitaan' box office collection: Day 9

Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan's 'Shaitaan's collection nears Rs. 100cr mark domestically

By Tanvi Gupta 02:20 pm Mar 17, 202402:20 pm

What's the story Shaitaan, the spine-chilling thriller directed by Vikas Bahl and featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, has been enthralling moviegoers since its theatrical release on March 8. Despite battling it out with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha and Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story, this horror flick has remarkably held its ground. Per Sacnilk, Shaitaan's domestic earnings have exceeded Rs. 90cr in nine days and are predicted to surpass Rs. 100cr by the forthcoming weekend.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This eerie cinematic experience has already amassed over Rs. 110cr globally, joining the Rs. 100cr club and becoming the third Hindi film this year to do so in 2024. It follows Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. For Devgn, Shaitaan has been a welcome relief after Bholaa (2023) underperformed. The film's triumph is anticipated to boost his upcoming project Maidaan, slated for an April 10 release.

Collections

Day 9 box office collection shows growth

On its ninth day, Shaitaan raked in a remarkable Rs. 8.5cr, taking its overall collection to Rs. 93.3cr. The film experienced a growth of 68.32% compared to the Rs. 5.05cr collected on Friday (day 8). Although these figures show an uptick from the first week, they haven't quite hit double digits yet. That said, Shaitaan has outperformed the new releases—Yodha and Bastar—on Saturday, which raked in Rs. 5.75cr and Rs. 75 lakh, respectively.

About the project

Plot and production details of 'Shaitaan'

For the unversed, Shaitaan is a Hindi adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash. The story centers around a family held captive in their own home by a man with supernatural powers, portrayed by Madhavan, who delivers a bone-chilling performance as the sinister villain. Presented by Jio Studios, Shaitaan is bankrolled by Devgn Films, Jyoti Deshpande (Viacom18), Kumar Mangat Pathak's Panorama Studios, and Abhishek Pathak.

Upcoming projects

Devgn's tightly packed 2024 schedule; his other projects

Devgn is highly occupied this year with a lineup of releases including Maidaan, Auron Mein Kaha Dun Tha, Singham Again, and Raid 2. Additionally, recent reports also suggest that he is once again collaborating with Saiwyn Quadras and Aamil Keeyan Khan, the writers of Maidaan and Shaitaan respectively, for his upcoming production titled Maa. Saiwyn is responsible for the story and screenplay, marking his second project with Devgn after Maidaan, while Aamil has penned the dialogs.