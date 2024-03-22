Next Article

Box office collection: 'Yodha' surpasses Rs. 25cr mark in India

What's the story In the recent past, Indian cinema has witnessed a barrage of actioners as these prove to be sure-shot money spinners. Sidharth Malhotra has cemented his place as an action hero and his recently released action thriller Yodha is performing quite well. After a steady week at the box office, the movie surpassed the Rs. 25 crore mark in India.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial earned Rs. 1.85 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 25.2 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and makers will now aim to shift gears over the weekend. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Sunny Hinduja, and Ronit Roy, among others.

