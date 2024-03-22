Next Article

The first two episodes of 'X-Men '97' were released recently

All about Cyclops and Jean Grey's child in 'X-Men '97'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Mar 22, 2024

What's the story The inaugural episode of the animated series, X-Men '97, concluded with a cliffhanger involving Jean Grey's pregnancy and Cyclops's looming fatherhood. The subsequent episode added another unexpected twist with the emergence of a second Jean Grey, a plot twist previously explored in the comic series. While fans have been eager to know what happens next, we bring you more details on the child.

Details

The arrival of Jean Grey's clone in 'X-Men '97'

Paying homage to the 1983 Uncanny X-Men #168, the animated series brought in Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean Grey. The character initially appeared after the Dark Phoenix Saga when Jean Grey was presumed dead. The narrative sees Madelyne tying the knot with Scott Summers (Cyclops) and starting a family. However, their family doesn't stay together for long.

The departure

How Cyclops parted ways with Madelyne

In the 1986 X-Factor series, Marvel brought back Jean Grey, leading to the reassembly of the original X-Men team including Cyclops. This led to Cyclops departing from Madelyne and their child. The desertion pushes Madelyne over the edge; she later finds out that she is a clone and an experiment of Mister Sinister, who initially dismissed her as an unsuccessful experiment.

Cable's emergence

How Cable is linked to Madelyne's demise

Madelyne's scheme to make Cyclops fall for her resulted in the birth of their son, Nathan, who became a key figure in mutant narratives, in the role of Cable. In the 1989 crossover event titled Inferno, Madelyne took her own life in an attempt to annihilate Jean Grey. However, Jean Grey survived and assimilated Madelyne's memories. Following these events, Jean Grey and Scott take on raising baby Nathan.

About Nathan

Cable's transformation: From infant Nathan to time-traveling mutant

Cable, portrayed as a time-traveling character in Deadpool 2 by Josh Brolin, was initially baby Nathan in the comics. Apocalypse infects Nathan with the techno-organic virus, compelling his parents to send him to the distant future to the Askani Clan. The virus suppresses Nathan's psychic abilities. In 1994's The Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix, it is depicted that Scott and Jean Grey are transported into the future and get an opportunity to raise their son.