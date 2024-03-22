Next Article

BTS ARMY demands cancelation of Suga's movie screening in Israel

By Isha Sharma 02:10 am Mar 22, 202402:10 am

What's the story Korean boy band BTS's loyal and passionate fans, known as the ARMYs, are actively urging HYBE to cancel screenings of Suga's solo documentary SUGA | Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE in Israel. The film is set to premiere globally for a limited period next month. Supporters have taken to social media platform X (previously Twitter) to make "CANCEL THE SCREENING IN ISRAEL" and related hashtags go viral.

Reason

Reasons behind the demand for cancelation

The online movement stems from Israel's ongoing conflict with Palestine, which has allegedly led to over 38,000 deaths and displaced more than two million Palestinians. Fans argue that HYBE's decision to show the film in Israel contradicts the BDS Movement, a Palestinian-led initiative for freedom, justice, and equality, and contributes to "art washing"—which Arts Professional describes as, "Artists working with organizations and businesses in a way that makes them appear more friendly and gives them good PR."

Meaning

This is what the BDS movement means

Per its website, "Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) is a Palestinian-led movement for freedom, justice and equality. BDS upholds the simple principle that Palestinians are entitled to the same rights as the rest of humanity." "Israel is occupying and colonizing Palestinian land, discriminating against Palestinian citizens of Israel and denying Palestinian refugees the right to return to their homes. Inspired by the South African anti-apartheid movement, the BDS call urges action to pressure Israel to comply with international law."

Twitter Post

This is the most common image being used by protestors

What Next?

Fans threatened to boycott if HYBE proceeds with screening

Numerous ARMYs have declared that if HYBE proceeds with the movie's release in Israel, they will boycott HYBE's support of "ethnic cleansing and genocide" by not watching the film. As of now, HYBE Labels or Suga have not issued a statement on the matter. Apart from Israel, the screenings will take place in India, Vietnam, the UK, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Spain, and South Africa, among other countries. More information about the shows can be found here.

About the film

Meanwhile, know more about the film

According to its website, "SUGA| Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE FINAL marked the culmination of 25 concerts held in ten cities, which captivated a total audience of 290,000 throughout its run." "Experience the pulsating energy and excitement of D-DAY THE FINAL on screen, everything from the exquisite sounds traversing the boundary between '21st Century Pop Icon' BTS member SUGA and solo artist Agust D," reads a part of the synopsis. It'll premiere theatrically on April 11 and April 13.