By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:30 pm Mar 21, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Indian classical music luminaries Ranjani and Gayatri have declared their exit from the Madras Music Academy's Conference 2024. This includes their planned concert on December 25. This came as a reaction to the Music Academy's decision to bestow TM Krishna with the Sangita Kalanidhi award, a decision that has ignited debate within the Carnatic music community. The sibling duo has since received backlash and a sternly worded letter from the Academy's executive committee.

Displeasure regarding Krishna

Musicians voiced discontent over Krishna's leadership

In a social media statement, Ranjani and Gayatri voiced their dissatisfaction with Krishna's leadership. Apart from getting the award, Krishna is also set to preside over the upcoming concert. The sisters blamed him for inflicting "immense damage" to the Carnatic music sphere. The pair asserted that Krishna "blatantly disregarded the sentiments of this community and disrespected revered icons like Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi." They also claimed that Krishna tried to belittle Carnatic musicians by persistently undermining spirituality in music.

The reason behind the boycott

The duo expressed concern over Krishna's admiration for controversial figures

Ranjani and Gayatri expressed apprehension about Krishna's admiration for individuals like EVR, who they alleged advocated genocide of Brahmins, used offensive language against women in the community, and endeavored to normalize crude language in social conversation. They stated, "We believe in a value system that respects art and artists, vaggeyakaras, rasikas, institutions, our roots and culture. We will be in moral violation if we were to disregard these values and participate in this year's conference."

Read Ranjani and Gayatri's thread on Krishna

Insights

Music Academy president responded to musicians' exit

N Murali, President of the Music Academy, conveyed surprise at Ranjani and Gayatri's "harsh tone against a respected senior fellow-musician." He justified the award to TM Krishna due to "thoughtful consideration," with musical prowess being the only criterion. "I, received your joint letter of 20th, March 2024 and was shocked by both its vituperative content, which is replete with unwarranted and slanderous assertions and insinuations verging on defamation, and its vicious tone against a respected senior fellow-musician (sic)," Murali wrote.

Reaction by the public

Public reaction to musicians' exit

The controversy has drawn responses from fans and followers. One person lauded the singers for their strength of conviction, while another showed respect for their stance. Another individual applauded the duo for confronting "violent ones." Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripaada wrote a long post against the duo, saying, "I have not seen such an impassioned thread when scores of Carnatic Music students spoke about sexual abuse and harassment by multiple Carnatic Musicians in 2018." Sripaada also congratulated Krishna on the award.