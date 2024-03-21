Next Article

Imtiaz Ali has directed Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone in different projects

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:00 pm Mar 21, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone in his movies. In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, he was asked to pick his favorite actor between the two and Ali chose his Jab We Met star over the Cocktail actor. "Very tough but let me say Kareena because I was the director." He also selected Jab We Met as the superior film between the two.

Both Kapoor Khan and Padukone have been the leading ladies in Ali's films. Kapoor Khan led the iconic 2007 romantic comedy film, Jab We Met, alongside Shahid Kapoor. Padukone, on the other hand, starred in Cocktail, which also featured Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. It was written by Ali and directed by Homi Adajania. Ali and Padukone reunited for his critical hit Tamasha, co-starring his Rockstar actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Kapoor Khan's iconic roles include 'Jab We Met'

Kapoor Khan's portrayal of Geet in Jab We Met is often hailed as her best work. The actor shared that despite her varied roles, she is most recognized for her characters Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet. Speaking to the Indian Express, Kapoor Khan had remarked, "Everyone thinks Poo and Geet means Bebo," alluding to the lasting impact these roles have had on people who believe she is similar to her characters in real life.

Ali's upcoming project is 'Chamkila'

Currently, Ali is anticipating the release of his latest project, Chamkila, a biopic about Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles and is slated to premiere on Netflix on April 12. Chamkila's trailer is expected to be released on March 28 along with a trailer launch event which will be held in Mumbai.

Padukone will next be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Padukone, who was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, has Kalki 2898 AD up for release this year. Co-starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati, the dystopian science fiction movie is directed by Nag Ashwin. On a personal front, Padukone is expecting her first child with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh. In a post, they announced the delivery was due in September.