By Aikantik Bag 05:47 pm Mar 21, 2024

What's the story The dynamic all-female K-pop ensemble, aespa, is gearing up to launch their inaugural concert film aespa: World Tour in Cinemas in the coming month. Trafalgar Releasing, the company also responsible for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film, has set a limited worldwide release for aespa's concert film on April 24 and 27. Although specific local distribution partners remain undisclosed, it's confirmed that the film will be accessible in high-end formats such as ScreenX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX, where available.

The concert film encapsulates aespa's debut performance at London's renowned O2 Arena. It features renditions of crowd-pleasers like Next Level, Savage, Girls, Spicy, and Black Mamba. The film also spotlights solo performances by each band member and includes exclusive backstage interviews. This immersive cinematic journey aims to transport fans into the heart of aespa's electrifying choreography, mesmerizing vocals, and innovative stage aesthetics.

