Next Article

'Kanguva' is slated for a release in 2024

Suriya's 'Kanguva' gets an 'A' certificate from CBFC

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:43 pm Mar 21, 202405:43 pm

What's the story South Indian superstar Suriya is poised to headline the forthcoming fantasy action film Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga. The movie, helmed by Siruthai Siva, is reported to have been granted an 'A' certificate from the censor board due to its graphic content. The film's narrative unfolds over two distinct eras: one rooted in 1700 AD and the other in the modern world.

Teaser launch

It will feature Bobby Deol as a villain

The initial teaser for Kanguva was unveiled on Tuesday, stirring considerable interest with its thrilling action sequences and portrayal of brutality. The film also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in key roles. Intriguingly, Deol will be seen as a villain battling against Suriya, a casting decision that has thrilled fans given the Bollywood actor's knack for playing antagonistic characters.

Teaser details

'Kanguva' to showcase epic battle between Suriya and Deol

Suriya posted a YouTube link to the film's teaser on social media, captioning it: "A glimpse of Kanguva guys...! (sic)." The teaser presented a bloody period drama featuring an epic showdown between characters played by Suriya and Deol. Making his debut in South Indian cinema, Deol will embody Udhiran, while Suriya will portray the titular character Kanguva, also known as Kangaa.

Streaming rights

The film has bagged a record-breaking streaming rights deal

Reports suggest that Kanguva has been made on a hefty budget and is eagerly awaiting its release later this year. Amazon Prime Video has clinched the digital streaming rights of Kanguva for a whopping Rs. 100 crore. This signifies the highest sum ever shelled out for the post-cinema streaming rights of a Suriya film, establishing a new benchmark in the industry.

Release formats

It's slated for spectacular release in 3D and IMAX formats

Kanguva, created on an impressive budget exceeding Rs. 300 crore, is slated for a spectacular release in 3D and IMAX formats. The film also boasts a star-studded cast including Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala, among others. The post-production process for the film is currently underway. It is a highly-anticipated film of 2024.