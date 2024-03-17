Next Article

What's the story Helmed by first-time directors Sagar Ambre-Pushkar Ojha, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha was released on Friday. It is pitted against Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story and Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan-Jyotika's Shaitaan. After a lackluster opening of Rs. 41.1cr, the film picked up pace on Saturday, raking in Rs. 5.75 (early estimates), reported industry tracker Sacnilk. Its total haul now stands at Rs. 9.85cr.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Lately, Malhotra has been appearing in a string of patriotic roles. Following the critical acclaim of Shershaah, he starred in Mission Majnu in 2023, and then in Indian Police Force in early 2024. Yodha, thus, is another in the series of projects that present him as a man in uniform. After Yodha, his next with Balwinder Singh Janjua is reportedly also an actioner.

In numbers

Looking at the film in numbers

Per Sacnilk, the movie reported an overall 18.83% occupancy on Saturday. To further break this down, theaters were the most crowded during the night shows (29.14%), followed by the evening shows (20.10%), and the afternoon shows (16.26%). Notably, the makers have rolled out a buy one, get one weekend special offer that will further help the film's earnings on Sunday.

About the film

Read more about 'Yodha'

The aerial actioner depicts Malhotra as commando Arun Katyal, the leader of an elite squad called the Yodha Task Force. The movie centers on Arun's thrilling journey as he leads a daring rescue mission on a hijacked airplane. Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna as the female leads, while Ronit Roy has a guest appearance. Tanuj Virwani and Sunny Hinduja co-star.

Malhotra's stance

Malhotra on the film's action sequences

Earlier, speaking at an event, Malhotra stressed, "The action I [performed] is very different from Shershaah. Here I am more energetic and lean. I think it has got the best action sequences that I have done in the last decade or so." "I think nothing looks better on a man than a uniform whether it is any form of service in the country."

Poll

