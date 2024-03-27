Next Article

Box office collection: 'Yodha' gets sidelined by new releases

By Aikantik Bag 10:10 am Mar 27, 202410:10 am

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra is a known face among the new-generation Bollywood stars and has carved his niche over the years. The actor has become a bonafide action star and his recent release Yodha is here to reinstate the same. The sleek actioner received favorable reviews and performed decently at the box office. However, in the second week, it's struggling for momentum among other new releases.

Box office

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha earned Rs. 80 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 31.65 crore in India. The makers need a commercial boost to survive on the commercial front. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Ronit Roy, and Disha Patani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

