Box office collection: 'Article 370' is slow yet steady
Article 370 created a buzz with its promotional materials and grasped the box office opportunity with ease. The Yami Gautam Dhar-headlined film emerged to be a commercial hit and is inching closer to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers and seeks gradual momentum to sustain itself amid new releases.
India collection and cast details
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 85 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 69.05 crore in India. The film revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The cast includes Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil, Divya Seth, and Priya Mani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.