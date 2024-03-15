Next Article

Box office collection: 'Article 370' is slow yet steady

By Aikantik Bag 12:33 pm Mar 15, 202412:33 pm

What's the story ﻿Article 370 created a buzz with its promotional materials and grasped the box office opportunity with ease. The Yami Gautam Dhar-headlined film emerged to be a commercial hit and is inching closer to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers and seeks gradual momentum to sustain itself amid new releases.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 85 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 69.05 crore in India. The film revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The cast includes Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil, Divya Seth, and Priya Mani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

