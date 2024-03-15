Next Article

Box office collection: 'Manjummel Boys' to surpass Rs. 100cr mark

By Aikantik Bag 01:18 pm Mar 15, 202401:18 pm

What's the story Manjummel Boys has become the talk of the town and emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office. Malayalam movies are known for their rich content and this survival thriller is just another addition to the list. The movie received rave reviews from critics and emerged to be a viewers' favorite in the South Indian market.

Interesting weekend lies ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Chidambaram directorial earned Rs. 2.25 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 97 crore in India. The makers will aim to shift gears over the weekend and surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. The cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal Jr., Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, and Deepak Parambol, among others.

