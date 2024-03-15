Next Article

'Yodha' reviews: Twitter raves over Sidharth Malhotra's career-best performance

By Tanvi Gupta 01:02 pm Mar 15, 202401:02 pm

What's the story After much anticipation, the long-awaited film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, finally hit theaters on Friday. Originally slated for release in 2022 and then rescheduled for July and December 2023, the movie garnered high expectations from audiences. Much to the delight of fans, Yodha exceeded expectations and has received glowing reviews from netizens. X/Twitter users particularly praised Malhotra's portrayal of commando Arun Katyal, calling it one of his finest works yet.

Why does this story matter?

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, with backing from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Yodha generated significant buzz ahead of its Friday release. The film encountered a direct clash with Adah Sharma's political drama Bastar: The Naxal Story, which had a smaller release on 1,500 screens compared to Yodha's 3,000. This aerial-action thriller follows the journey of an Indian soldier and his elite Yodha Task Force, promising an intense cinematic experience.

Kiara Advani lauded her husband's performance

Malhotra's wife and actor Kiara Advani shared her excitement on social media after attending the premiere show on Thursday. She called the film "Outstanding," and praised her husband, saying, "You've made us all so proud!" Other X users agreed, with one tweeting: "Just watched Yodha and Malhotra's performance is nothing short of spectacular!" Another user chimed in, saying, "His portrayal of Arun Katyal is riveting and intense, making this film an absolute must-watch!"

'Yodha' hailed as 'Bollywood's most gripping' hijack film

Many have dubbed Yodha the "best" Indian film depicting a hijacking scenario. One tweet compared it to iconic hijack movies like Harrison Ford's Air Force One and Kurt Russell's Executive Decision, saying, "Best Indian film on a hijack scenario till date. It's like Air Force One meets Executive Decision (two of the best hijack movies ever) in full desi-style, (sic)." However, some reviews mentioned that the storyline could have been better.

Take a look at a user's positive review

Here's another one

Standing ovation for Malhotra at 'Yodha' premiere

A video of the audience giving Malhotra a standing ovation at the film's premiere has gone viral. After facing multiple delays, Yodha finally hit theaters, with rumors of an OTT release being dismissed by the makers. The movie marks the beginning of an action franchise starring Malhotra, who leads the "Yodha Task Force" on daring rescue missions. Per Sacnilk, the film has sold 70K tickets and earned Rs. 1.33cr in advance bookings, signaling a promising opening day.