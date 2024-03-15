Next Article

Ram Gopal Varma to not contest election from Pithapuram constituency

By Aikantik Bag 12:49 pm Mar 15, 2024

What's the story Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma cleared the air on Friday, stating that he is not entering politics and will not be contesting from Pithapuram, contrary to speculations birthed from his previous tweet. The director explained that his post was about participating in a short film contest, not about running for elections. He also expressed that he is "not sorry" for the miscommunication, as he did not mention the word "election" in his original post.

Pawan Kalyan to contest from Pithapuram constituency

Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned, "For all those dumbos who misread this tweet, I meant that I was taking part in a short film CONTEST in which I am submitting my entry which I shot in Pithapuram." He added that the media jumped into a frenzy of speculation without him mentioning the word "election." In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, actor Pawan Kalyan is set to contest from the Pithapuram constituency as a part of JanaSena Party.

