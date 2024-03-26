Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' is here to stay and slay

By Aikantik Bag 10:07 am Mar 26, 202410:07 am

What's the story Superstars are the ones who attract viewers to theaters irrespective of the content and Ajay Devgn is a true blue superstar of Bollywood. His recently released supernatural thriller Shaitaan is performing immensely well at the box office. Even after being pitted against new releases, the movie has reigned supreme. Currently, the movie is marching toward newer milestones on the commercial front.

Box office

Aiming for the Rs. 150 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 128.8 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but emerged as a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, R Madhavan, Anngad Raaj, and Jyotika, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn.

