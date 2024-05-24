Next Article

Kajol and Prabhu Deva reunite for high-budget Bollywood thriller: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:50 pm May 24, 202404:50 pm

What's the story After a gap of 27 years, acclaimed actors Kajol and Prabhu Deva are preparing to co-star in an upcoming high-budget action thriller, reported Pinkvilla. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati. The cast comprises actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal. If true, this will mark the first instance of Shah and Kajol sharing screen space.

Kajol-Deva starred together in 1997's 'Minsara Kanavu'

The news of Kajol and Deva's reunion has ignited excitement among fans. The pair last appeared together in the 1997 Tamil film Minsara Kanavu. Directed by Rajiv Menon, the film depicted a love triangle involving a convent student named Priya (Kajol), her childhood friend Thomas (Arvind Swami), and Deva (Deva). Priya wishes to become a nun but Thomas, who loves her, tries to convince her otherwise with the help of Deva. However, Deva, too, falls for her.

Looking at Kajol, Deva's upcoming slate

The film's crew includes Jawan cinematographer GK Vishnu and Pushpa 2 editor Navin Nooli. The music will be provided by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, recognized for his work on Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Kajol has recently wrapped up two films, Do Patti and Sarzameen. While the first is with Kriti Sanon, the other features Prithviraj Sukumaran. Conversely, Deva is presently working on Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time. This film is slated for release on September 5, 2024.