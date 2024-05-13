Next Article

Duke students stage walkout during Jerry Seinfeld's speech

By Tanvi Gupta 12:16 pm May 13, 202412:16 pm

What's the story On Sunday, a group of students at Duke University in North Carolina staged a walkout during comedian-actor Jerry Seinfeld's commencement speech. This act marked the latest in a series of antiwar protests occurring at college graduations in the US. As Duke University President introduced Seinfeld, attendees began chanting "free Palestine," while "boos" were audible on the official live stream. Videos on social media depicted students carrying Palestinian flags walking down an aisle on the stadium field, too.

Address

Seinfeld delivered the speech amid protests, received honorary degree

Despite the initial disruption, Seinfeld was able to deliver his speech uninterrupted. The 70-year-old comedian—who is Jewish and has been vocally supportive of Israel—was not only delivering the speech but also receiving an honorary degree from Duke University. During his address, he humorously acknowledged the controversy saying, "A lot of you are thinking, 'I can't believe they invited this guy.' Too late." Notably, Seinfeld's son is enrolled at Duke University and his daughter is a graduate.

Protest

'We will not stop, we'll not rest': Students chanted slogans

During his speech, Seinfeld remarked, "I say, use your privilege. I grew up a Jewish boy from New York. That is a privilege if you want to be a comedian." Meanwhile, as Seinfeld addressed the audience, students who had departed the stadium chanted slogans like "Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest" from the parking lot, as reported by The New York Times. To note, the live stream didn't capture the students walking out.

Official response

Universities respond to graduation ceremony protests

In response to the walkout during Seinfeld's speech, Duke spokesperson Frank Tramble stated, "We understand the depth of feeling in our community, and as we have all year, we respect the right of everyone at Duke to express their views peacefully, without preventing graduates and their families from celebrating their achievement." Similar protests have occurred at other universities' graduation ceremonies such as Emerson College in Boston and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Conflict origin

Israel-Hamas conflict sparked nationwide student protests

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which began last year, has ignited these protests. The conflict began after an attack on Israel on October 7, which led to a counteroffensive by Israel in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. This resulted in more than 35,000 deaths, reportedly. Currently, there are 132 hostages still captive in Gaza, including at least five American citizens, per the reports.