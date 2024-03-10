Next Article

Hamas has asked Palestinians to increase their visits to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramzan

Tension grips Jerusalem ahead of Ramzan as Gaza war rages

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:05 am Mar 10, 202411:05 am

What's the story Renewed tension has gripped the holy city of Jerusalem just days ahead of Ramzan as concerns arise over Al-Aqsa Mosque, a sacred site for both Muslims and Jews, amid the Israel-Hamas war. The mosque, which has been a conflict hotspot in the past, is managed by Jordan, but its access is controlled by Israeli security. Azzam al-Khatib, leader of the Jordanian-appointed Islamic organization overseeing Al-Aqsa, told The New York Times that any restrictions on worshippers during Ramzan can fuel violence.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This comes as the Qatar-mediated talks are underway between Israel and Hamas, pushing for a truce during Ramzan. Jews refer to the mosque compound as the Temple Mount and worship at the Western Wall, while Muslims call it the Noble Sanctuary, where Prophet Muhammad is believed to have ascended to heaven. The competing claims over this sacred site have often been a catalyst for escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence in the past.

Uncertainty

Israeli government divided over access to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Despite apprehensions following media reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed plans to limit access to the mosque during Ramzan. He said worshippers would be allowed entry during the first week, with security re-assessed each week. On the contrary, some conservative government members have pushed for restrictions as long as over 100 Israelis remain hostage in Gaza. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has suggested banning younger West Bank and Israeli residents from the site.

Preparations

Preparations underway amid uncertainty at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amid renewed fears about possible clashes, Al-Aqsa Mosque staff are preparing for regular crowds during Ramzan. This includes setting up medical tents, organizing iftar dinners for worshippers, and deploying over 300 volunteers to guide visitors, BBC reported. Israeli police have also planned to maintain a strong presence around the Old City, with 1,000 officers on weekdays and 2,500 or more on Fridays, the Muslim holy day of Jumu'ah. Meanwhile, Hamas has asked Palestinians to increase their visits to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

No festivity

Somber mood in Jerusalem as Gaza conflict continues

However, for Palestinian worshippers, the ongoing Gaza conflict has subdued the festive atmosphere usually associated with Ramzan. The Old City remains somber and undecorated, as residents focus on the tragedy in Gaza. Ammar Sidr (47) who works with a youth group that typically decorates Al-Aqsa Mosque's entrance, expressed sadness over the solemn mood. "This year we did nothing," he told NYT, adding, "Ramadan this year is sad." As tensions escalate, both sides hope for peaceful resolution during this holy month.

Conflict

Know about Israel-Hamas conflict

Protecting Al-Aqsa is a common justification used by Hamas for its attacks on Israel. To recall, Hamas blamed the war, in part, on Israeli settlers' "desecration" of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The Palestinian terror group also named the October 7 raids in Israel, which killed nearly 1,200 people, "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood." Following those strikes, a major conflict is raging in Gaza. Gazan health officials claim that over 30,000 people have died as a result of the Israeli war against Hamas.