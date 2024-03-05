Next Article

Several Shah Rukh Khan fans defended the actor saying it was a reference to one of his movie dialogues

SRK criticized heavily for making 'idli' remark about Ram Charan

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:04 pm Mar 05, 202412:04 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving a lot of flak on social media for the "idli vada" remarks he made about Telugu actor Ram Charan during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Charan's makeup artist, Zeba Hassan, accused SRK of disrespect and claimed she walked out of the celebrations in protest. However, many social media users defended Khan, explaining that his comment was a playful reference to one of his films.

The incident occurred during a performance by Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan at the pre-wedding celebration. The trio danced to the song Naatu Naatu, which originally featured Charan and Jr. NTR. SRK invited Charan to join them on stage during the performance, which led to the controversial "idli vada" remark. Charan quickly joined the Khans on stage and performed with them.

Hassan took to Instagram to share her disappointment with Khan's behavior toward Charan. She posted a video of the incident and wrote, "Bhend idly vada Ram Charan kahan hai tu"?? I walked out after this. So disrespectful toward a star like @alwaysramcharan." In another post, she spoke at length about the alleged indifference that South Indian actors and artists receive, saying "South Indian stars, artists, etc., are not really appreciated or given the respect that we all deserve."

SRK's comments didn't go down well with a section of netizens as well. "Shahrukh Khan is being racist to South Indians by calling 'Ram Charan idli' after a South Indian director gave him the biggest hit of his career," wrote one user on X (formerly known as Twitter) while referring to Khan's Jawan director, Atlee. However, some social media users accused Hassan of seeking "cheap publicity" and trolling her for her comments on SRK.

Fans defended Khan, saying it was his film's dialogue

Many social media users came to Khan's defense, stating that his "idli vada" remark was a reference to a dialogue from his film One 2 Ka 4. They argued that SRK was not being disrespectful toward Charan and that the comment was made in jest. Some users also shared a clip from the film as evidence, while others highlighted how Khan bowed to Charan when he joined him on stage, showing respect despite being a senior actor.