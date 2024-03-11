Next Article

Anti-Israel demonstrations erupted near the Oscars venue

Protests over Gaza conflict delay Oscars 2024 ceremony

By Tanvi Gupta 07:33 am Mar 11, 202407:33 am

What's the story The 96th Academy Awards ceremony experienced a six-minute delay as pro-Palestinian protesters, expressing opposition to Israel's war in Gaza, disrupted the red carpet and Dolby Theatre entrance. Around 1,000 protesters, including 350 blocking the red carpet arrivals, gathered in Hollywood, causing traffic disruptions and affecting guests' arrivals. Protesters displayed signs proclaiming "Ceasefire now! Free Palestine." Some protesters carried banners with the message "No awards for genocide," and drove school buses adorned with Palestinian flags.

Details

Actors took golf carts to reach the venue

Some actors found alternative ways to reach the venue due to the protests. Killers of the Flower Moon nominee Lily Gladstone rode a golf cart to the theater, while Christoph Waltz walked up Highland Avenue. Waltz mentioned to his publicist that the police and protesters seemed ready for a "big fight." According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), protesters were confined "outside the secure zone," and officers successfully cleared routes and intersections after issuing a dispersal order.

Monologue

Host Jimmy Kimmel addressed delay in monologue

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel addressed the delay during his opening monologue, stating, "Congratulations to each and every one of you for making it to the Academy Awards and for making it on time." "The show, as you know, was starting an hour earlier this year. But don't worry, we'll still end very, very late. We're already five minutes over and I am not joking." His monologue seemingly drew cold looks from attendees, including Robert Downey Jr..

Insights

Celebrities wore red pins in support of Artists for Ceasefire

Several attendees, such as Billie Eilish and her singer-songwriter brother Finneas, and Mark Ruffalo, wore red pins in support of Artists for Ceasefire on the Oscars red carpet. The pins symbolize the attendees' support for Artists4Ceasefire—a coalition of celebrities and entertainment industry members. They endorsed an open letter urging US President Joe Biden to advocate for a ceasefire. The list of almost 400 signatories includes Bradley Cooper, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Drake, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez.

Conflict

Here's everything to know about the Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in conflict since a cross-border raid by the terrorist group on October 7 last year, resulting in approximately 1,200 casualties, primarily civilians, and 253 abductions. In response, Israel has killed around 31,000 Palestinians during the ongoing conflict, as per Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. Simultaneously, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claim to have killed over 13,000 terrorists in Gaza, with an additional 1,000 reportedly killed within Israel following the October 7 incident.