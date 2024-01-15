How these Pro-Palestine activists planned to disrupt London Stock Exchange

The suspects were aged 23-31

Six people were arrested yesterday, for allegedly planning to disrupt the London Stock Exchange in the UK. The Metropolitan Police commenced its investigation on Friday (January 12) based on information shared by the Daily Express. The suspects, aged 23-31, are thought to be part of the Palestine Action group, aiming to target the exchange today. The police claim that the group intended to cause damage and "lock on" to prevent the building from opening for trading.

Arrests made in London, Liverpool, and Brighton

The arrests took place in Brighton, London, and Liverpool, with all six suspects now in custody. The Met Police is aware that this might be "one part of a planned week of action" and is working with other forces, including the City of London Police, to handle any further disruptions.

Brief info about the arrested individuals

Cops arrested a 31-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage. Five others were also held, including a 29-year-old woman from Brent in north London, a 23-year-old man from Tower Hamlets in east London, and a 27-year-old man in Brighton. In Liverpool, two women, aged 28 and 26, were put behind bars.

'Significant arrests' made

Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas referred to these as "significant arrests," saying that the group was prepared to execute a "disruptive and damaging stunt" with potentially severe consequences if successful. She thanked the Daily Express for sharing information from their investigation, which was "instrumental in helping us intervene successfully." The Met's public order crime team collaborated with colleagues in Merseyside to identify, locate, and arrest the suspects involved in this alleged scheme.

Pro-Palestinian protests are on in the UK

The UK has witnessed several pro-Palestinian protests, especially in London, in response to Israel's military operations in Gaza. All of this started following the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas in Israel.