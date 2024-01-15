Explained: Why are Indian troops in Maldives

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:28 am Jan 15, 2024

Maldives President on Sunday asked India to remove its military presence from the island nation by March 15

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Sunday asked India to remove its military presence from the island nation. The decision comes amid tensions between both nations after some ministers from the Maldives government made "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he posted pictures from his recent visit to Lakshadweep. While a core group has been formed to discuss the withdrawal, we explain why Muizzu insists on Indian troops leaving Maldives and the reasons for their presence in the islands.

How many Indian troops are in the Maldives?

Despite the "India Out" movement in the Maldives, there are only 88 Indian military personnel stationed in the island nation. These soldiers are there to train Maldivian troops in combat, reconnaissance, and rescue-aid operations. However, some Maldivian citizens and politicians have protested their presence in any form. Analysts from both countries believe that the "India Out" campaign has blown the role of these soldiers out of proportion and depicted their presence as a national security threat.

India-Maldives defense cooperation history

India and the Maldives have a long history of collaboration in various fields, including defense. In November 1988, Indian soldiers entered the island for an actual military operation to prevent an attempted coup at the request of then-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. Since then, the Maldives has generally appreciated India's role in this event. The "India Out" campaign began much later, around 2020, with resentment building since Gayoom's pro-China presidency in 2013.

Factors behind fear and suspicion

Factors contributing to anti-India sentiments include controversies over two Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters given by India for humanitarian purposes and training Maldivian National Defence Force officers. Some tried to portray that the helicopters were given by India to create a military presence in the region. Other factors include "lack of transparency" in dealings with India, reliance on India for maritime security, Maldives' new police academy built with India's help, and the UTF Harbour Project agreement signed in February 2021.

Clarification on UTF Harbour Project

The UTF Harbour Project agreement between India and the Maldives involved India developing and maintaining a coastguard harbor and dockyard at Uthuru Thilafalhu, near the capital Malé. Some Maldivian media speculated that the project would be turned into an Indian naval base. However, then Maldivian chief of defense forces, Major-General Abdulla Shamaal, clarified before the agreement was signed that while India would provide grant assistance for the project, there were no plans for any Indian naval base in the country.