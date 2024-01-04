IndiGo withdraws fuel charge on flight tickets: What's next

By Dwaipayan Roy

IndiGo is India's largest airline with a nearly 62% market share

IndiGo, India's leading airline, has revealed that it has eliminated the fuel charge from its ticket prices starting today (January 4). This decision will lead to a decrease in airfares by up to Rs. 1,000 on both domestic as well as international routes. The airline had been imposing the fuel charge since October 6, 2023, due to a surge in jet fuel prices.

Fuel charge breakdown and impact on passengers

The fuel charge ranged from Rs. 300 to Rs. 1,000 based on the distance traveled. For example, a fee of Rs. 300 was applied for flight distances up to 500km, while Rs. 1,000 was charged for distances of 3,501km and above. With the removal of the fuel charge, IndiGo passengers will experience a reduction in overall ticket prices.

Reason for withdrawal and future adjustments

IndiGo explained that the fuel charge has been removed due to the recent decrease in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. The airline added, "As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions." Fuel expenses make up a significant portion of an airline's operational costs.

Government's stance on airfare regulation

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Civil Aviation minister, told the Lok Sabha that airfare is neither determined nor regulated by the Indian government. He clarified that fares are set by airlines based on market factors such as demand and seasonality. Scindia urged airlines to self-regulate and consider passengers' interests when setting fares. He also emphasized that airlines have been advised to exercise moderation in pricing and ensure airfares do not skyrocket during events like natural disasters and calamities.