Sensex, Nifty close in green to end 2-day losing streak

By Pradnesh Naik 03:58 pm Jan 04, 202403:58 pm

The biggest stock gainer on Thursday was Bajaj Finance, edging 4.34%

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.69% to 71,847.57 points while the Nifty gained 0.66% to end at 21,658.60 points. Also, the midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 229.1 points, or 1.7%, to close at 13,455.2 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

The winning sectors were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY FIN SERVICE, which rose 6.34%, 1.57%, and 1.21%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy, and NTPC, which climbed 4.34%, 3.74%, and 3.56%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, BPCL, LTI Mindtree, and Dr. Reddys Labs lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.82%, 1.59%, and 1.51%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday shed 0.43 points to 16,645.98 points while the Nikkei gained 175.88 points to 33,288.29 points. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 162.52 points, or 1.1%, to 14,603.42 points.

INR soars 0.08% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) strengthened 0.08% to settle at Rs. 83.22 against the US dollar in the forex trade. In other news, the gold futures prices surged by 0.33% to Rs. 62,715, while the silver futures settled flat at Rs. 72,382. The crude oil futures prices surged by $0.78, or 1.07% to $73.73 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained unchanged on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $43,028.46, a 5.13% decrease in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is trading at $2,224.20, down by 6.44%. BNB and Cardano are listed at $322.55 (2.42% down) and $0.5635 (8.62% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 10.05% lower than yesterday at $0.08271.