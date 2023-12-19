DOMS IPO allotment is out: Step-by-step guide to check status

By Rishabh Raj 10:08 am Dec 19, 202310:08 am

The grey market anticipates a listing price of around Rs. 1,332 per equity share

The much-awaited DOMS Industries Ltd's IPO allotment results are finally out, following the bidding's conclusion. Eager investors can now verify their allotment status on either the BSE website or the official site of DOMS IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Limited. In the meantime, DOMS shares are making waves in the grey market, boasting a premium of 68%, as noted by stock market experts.

How to check DOMS IPO allotment status

To find out your DOMS IPO allotment status online, simply head over to the BSE website or Link Intime's site. You can also use the direct links provided by BSE (bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx) and Link Intime (linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html). Just choose DOMS Industries Limited IPO, input your application number and PAN details, and follow the on-screen instructions to see your allotment status right on your computer or smartphone.

DOMS IPO grey market premium and listing date

Stock market insiders revealed to LiveMint that DOMS IPO's grey market premium (GMP) stands at a whopping Rs. 542. Considering the upper range of the issue price, which is Rs. 790, this suggests that the grey market anticipates a listing price of around Rs. 1,332 per equity share. The impressive GMP points to a strong debut for DOMS IPO. Adhering to the T+3 listing schedule, DOMS Industries's shares are set to be listed on December 20, 2023.