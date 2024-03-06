Next Article

Patnibin had moved to Israel two months ago on a work contract

Kerala man killed in Israel 'stopped' from moving to safety

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:07 pm Mar 06, 202402:07 pm

What's the story A Kerala man—Patnibin Maxwell—who was killed in a missile attack on an orchard in Margaliot, Israel, was not allowed to move to a safer zone, his family alleged. His father, Pathrose Maxwell, told The Times of India that Patnibin survived a similar attack in the same area two weeks ago and wanted to relocate but couldn't as his sponsor refused consent. The missile, reportedly launched by Hezbollah in support of Hamas, also injured seven others, including two from Kerala.

Family speaks

Patnibin's father urges safety for foreign nationals

Pathrose said his son moved to Israel two months ago to work at a chicken farm in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), with hopes of a brighter future for his family. He left behind his wife Seyona, who is seven months pregnant, and their five-year-old daughter Amiya. After Patnibin's tragic death, his family appealed for shifting mortal remains to India. His father also called on Israel and Hamas to prioritize foreign nationals' safety and move them to secure locations.

Israel's response

Israeli embassy expresses shock; India issues advisory

The other two injured individuals are Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin. In response to the incident, the Israel embassy in India expressed shock, labeling it a "cowardly terror attack" by Hezbollah. Consequently, New Delhi advised Indians residing in Israel, particularly those working or visiting border regions, to move to safer areas. The Indian embassy in Israel has also issued a helpline number and email ID for assistance to Indian citizens. The helpline number is +972-35226748, and email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

Attack

Know about missile attack, rescue

According to rescue services organization Magen David Adom (MDA), the missile hit the plantation at around 11:00am on Monday. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Patnibin was declared dead. George, who sustained injuries to his face and body, was transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. After undergoing surgery, he is now recovering well and is able to communicate with his family. Melvin is being treated at Ziv Hospital in Safed City for minor injuries.

Official claims

Israel suspects Hezbollah involvement

Several reports said that the Shiite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon is behind the missile attack. Since October 8, 2023—a day after the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict began—the group has been launching drones, rockets, and missiles in northern Israel in a show of solidarity with Hamas against Israeli attacks. Meanwhile, in retaliation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bombarded the launch site with artillery fire on Monday, while the Israeli Air Force targeted several Hezbollah locations in Bint Jabal, Al-Saltaniya, and Tzadikin.

About

Ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 after the Palestinian terror organization launched cross-border attacks on the Jewish nation. Nearly 1,200 people were killed in Israel, and 240 others were taken hostage. In response, Israel launched retaliatory strikes in Hamas-controlled Gaza. Hezbollah has shown solidarity toward the Palestinian cause since it engaged in a war in 2006 with Israel.