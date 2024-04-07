Next Article

Siddharth has spoken about his private engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth shares proposal jitters, wedding plans with Aditi Rao Hydari

By Tanvi Gupta 06:17 pm Apr 07, 202406:17 pm

What's the story Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari recently stunned their fans with the announcement of their surprise engagement on social media. The beloved couple, whose relationship has blossomed over several years, shared a glimpse of their sparkling rings, marking the beginning of their new journey together. Now, in a candid revelation, Siddharth shed light on their "private" and not "secret" engagement ceremony.

Engagement details

'There's a big difference between private and secret': Siddharth

During the Galatta Golden Stars event, Siddharth addressed rumors about their engagement being a "secret affair." He stated, "Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There's a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret." "The ones whom we didn't invite think it's a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private," he stated.

Proposal

Siddharth discussed the proposal and disclosed he was 'worried'

When asked about his proposal to Hydari, Siddharth responded, "These questions on how long it took (for her to say yes) shouldn't be asked. The end result must be either yes or no, pass or fail." "I was worried whether it would be a yes, luckily I passed." On March 28, the couple shared the same picture of the two flaunting their engagement rings, with the caption: "He/She said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

About the wedding

'It isn't like a shooting date...it's a lifetime date'

Siddharth also shared that the wedding date would be determined by their families, stating, "Date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say." "It isn't like a shooting date I can decide on, it's a lifetime date...It will happen at the right time once they decide." Notably, rumors of their romantic involvement surfaced during their collaboration on the Tamil-Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Despite being frequently spotted together, the duo seldom publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Past relationships

A look at their past relationships

Before his current relationship with Hydari, Siddharth was previously linked to two prominent South Indian actors. Before that, he was shortly married to Meghna Narayan. They parted ways in 2007. Meanwhile, Hydari was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to designer Masaba Gupta. This aside, work-wise, Siddharth will next be seen in Shankar's Indian 2, and his partner will grace Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi.