What is 'live-in son-in-law' service offered by Chinese matchmaking agency

By Riya Baibhawi 06:33 pm Feb 27, 2024

What's the story A new "live-in son-in-law" service is making waves in the eastern part of China. Several matchmaking agencies in the country are offering this unique arrangement where husbands move in with their wives' families, and the children take the latter's surname. This unconventional approach—allowing men to break free from their traditional roles—has sparked the interest of many, in China as well as abroad. Traditionally, women marry into the man's family, but this service flips that tradition around.

Selection criteria

Candidate should not be lazy, should earn Rs.12 lakhs

To be eligible, candidates need to earn over 100,000 yuan (approximately Rs. 12 lakh) annually, be taller than 170 centimeters, and have a credit score of at least 560. They must have no criminal record, tattoos, or "be lazy." Li Jiyan, the founder of Jindianzi agency in Zhejiang province's Hangzhou, said the registration fee is 15,000 yuan per person for a two-year membership. He, however, added that the agency is not open to men who want to "lie flat."

Sudden popularity

Age-old tradition gaining momentum now

Though it has gained momentum now, the live-in son-in-law tradition has been around Hangzhou's Xiaoshan district for many years. According to the South China Post, parents of women often resist their grandchildren having a different surname, as it suggests a transfer of wealth. There's an added benefit of extra compensation provided to the family for relocation when the husband's name is added to the woman's household. Interestingly, Xiaoshan is the top performer in gross domestic product among all Hangzhou districts,

Fierce competition

New trend sparks gender debate

The competition for this service is fierce, with Jindianzi receiving "20 to 30 applications daily." Several university students seek to become live-in sons-in-law, in the hope that a wealthy wife will ease their financial pressures. Notably, candidates with stable positions in state-owned companies are highly sought after. The arrangement has sparked a debate among the residents with some arguing that the live-in son-in-law trend perpetuates traditional gender roles.

Online debate

Chinese men flood social media with opinions

The phenomenon has also sparked an online debate. Many Chinese men on social media have expressed their desire to become live-in sons-in-law, while others opposed the idea. "The...phenomenon is...based on traditional Jia and Qu gender hierarchy. I hope one day there will be no such difference, and getting married only means two people tying the knot," a man said on micro-blogging site Weibo. "Some people just want to painlessly achieve success...they consider marriage the easiest way," said another.