US President Joe Biden is hopeful for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict by next Monday

Biden 'hopes' for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict by 'next Monday'

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:47 am Feb 27, 202411:47 am

What's the story United States (US) President Joe Biden is "hopeful" for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza by next Monday. During a visit to New York, he told reporters, "My national security adviser tells me that we're close. We're close. We're not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire." To recall, representatives from Israel and the Hamas are currently in Qatar for negotiations.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Biden's statement comes just days after reports emerged that a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war is almost likely on March 10. The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started last year on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took some 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. In response, the Jewish nation launched a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, which has claimed the lives of more around 30,000 Palestinians so far.

Israel-Hamas conflict

'Proximity' talks in Qatar

In Qatar, Israeli and Hamas representatives are participating in "proximity talks," meeting with mediators separately while in the same city. This marks a significant step forward in negotiations since February when Israel rejected a Hamas counter-offer for a four-and-a-half-month truce. According to reports, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh have discussed Qatar's efforts to broker an "immediate and permanent ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip."

Aid to be restored

Trucks with humanitarian aid permitted in Gaza during ceasefire

Negotiations are underway for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to allow for the release of hostages being held in Gaza by the militant group in return for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. During the proposed ceasefire, hundreds of trucks would be permitted to transport desperately-needed aid to Gaza. Earlier, the United Nations (UN) raised concerns and cautioned that nearly 2.2 million people are on the brink of starvation in the strip.

From the US

Pressure on Israel for truce

Israel faces pressure from its main ally, the US, to agree on a truce soon to prevent a potential Israeli assault on Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where over half of the enclave's 2.3 million people are sheltering. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the assault on Rafah is still planned but assured that the country has a plan to evacuate civilians. He said, "We'll go in based on the idea of having also the evacuation of the civilians."