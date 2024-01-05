Hamas terrorists laughed as they raped corpse: October-7 attack witness

1/8

World 3 min read

Hamas terrorists laughed as they raped corpse: October-7 attack witness

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:54 pm Jan 05, 202406:54 pm

A survivor of Hamas's murderous rampage in Israel on October 7 recounts horror

More disturbing details from the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas have emerged. A survivor of the attack claimed that terrorists of the Palestinian group raped and killed a woman, then raped her dead body. Identified as Raz Cohen, the witness alleged that five men came out of a van and captured the woman before raping and killing her. Cohen claimed that while he ran to hide in a bush, he saw another woman shot in the head.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

The Palestinian terrorist group killed approximately 1,200 Israelis and took nearly 240 hostages during its surprise attacks on the Jewish nation that fateful day. Israel responded to the attacks by launching a multi-pronged army aggression in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 22,000 Palestinians so far. The war in Gaza has also caused a major humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian province.

3/8

Survivor provides details on Hamas's October 7 horrors

Narrating the horrors of the incident to CNN, Cohen said Hamas terrorists pulled the clothes off the victim, and one of them started to rape her. "After he (terrorist) raped her, he took a knife and killed her. After he did it, he continued to rape the dead body," he stated. Furthermore, Cohen claimed that other men around the victim did not seem angry.

4/8

Cohen reveals Hamas also killed his girlfriend

It is learned that Cohen had gone to the Nova music festival in southern Israel to be with his girlfriend Maya when the Palestinian terrorists attacked. He also revealed that his girlfriend died in the Hamas onslaught while she was trying to flee the scene with another friend. The 24-year-old added that he ran across an open desert field to escape the mass arrival of terrorists.

5/8

You can watch Cohen's full interview here

6/8

Israel knew about threat to festival

Reportedly, Israel's security forces were aware of the possibility of Hamas attacking the music festival on October 7. However, the organizers of the event were not alerted and were left to "fend for themselves" four hours after the attack, Haaretz reported. While the size of the incursion by Hamas came as a shock to the defense establishment, it had received warnings the night before that the terrorist group would attempt to mount an attack inside Israel.

7/8

Recalling top Israeli cop's earlier comments on rape cases

Last November, Israeli Police Superintendent Dudi Katz said that over 1,000 statements and more than 60,000 videos were collected related to the attacks, which included multiple accounts from individuals who reported seeing women raped. The top cop added that investigators didn't have firsthand testimony, and it wasn't clear whether any of the rape victims survived.

8/8

Israeli defense minister outlines postwar plan for Gaza

Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a postwar plan for Gaza after the war with Hamas ends. The plan, yet to be approved, suggests that the war would continue until Hamas's military and administrative abilities are dismantled and hostages are returned. Israel would reserve its right to operate inside the territory, but there would be "no Israeli civilian presence in the...strip." The US, meanwhile, calls for a revitalized Palestinian Authority to take control of Gaza.