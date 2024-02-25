The delegation was led by Mossad Chief David Barnea and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar

Israel-Hamas war: Ceasefire, hostage exchange likely before March 10

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:14 pm Feb 25, 202403:14 pm

What's the story An Israel delegation sent to Paris and Cairo for negotiations with the United States (US), Qatar, and Egyptian officials is back in Jerusalem after marathon mediatory talks. The delegation was led by Mossad Chief David Barnea and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar. According to reports, Barnea informally briefed the Israeli War Cabinet members that a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war is almost likely before the beginning of the Ramadan month on March 10.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The development comes a week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel won't return for further Gaza ceasefire talks after getting "nothing except delusional demands from Hamas." The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip began in October 2023, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed around 1,200 Israelis and took roughly 240 hostages. In response, the Jewish nation launched a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, which has claimed the lives of nearly 30,000 Palestinians so far.

Gaza ceasefire

Israel's rehabilitation plans for displaced Palestinians

Reports also revealed that Hamas has agreed to all the suggestions put forward by Israel, including the release of all hostages and returning the bodies of those who are dead. In case the deal doesn't work out, Netanyahu will step up Israeli troops' ground offensive in Gaza's Rafah region, which houses a large population of women and children. The Israeli side has also allegedly agreed to rehabilitate Palestinians who were displaced from northern Gaza amid the war.

Gaza crisis

Slaughtered horses to feed our children: Gazan at refugee camp

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a family in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza reportedly slaughtered two of their horses to feed their starving children. Family member Abu Jibril, speaking to news agency AFP, said, "We had no choice but to slaughter horses to feed our children. Starvation is killing us." The report also added that Jibriel (60) arrived from nearby Beit Hanun after the Israeli bombardment of the region.

Aid crisis

Know about ongoing crisis in Gaza

Since the start of the war, there has been a food and aid crisis for those stuck in the conflict. There were earlier reports of frenzied looting of the few trucks that attempted to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gazans. The United Nations (UN) had previously sounded alarm bells and warned that 2.2 million individuals teeter on the edge of starvation in the strip.