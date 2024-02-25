Only two passengers survived the crash

Pakistan: Plane crash in 2020 killed 101; now an answer

By Chanshimla Varah 04:38 pm Feb 25, 202404:38 pm

What's the story Nearly four years after one of the deadliest plane crashes in Pakistan claimed the lives of 101 people, an investigation report has revealed the cause. The Aircraft Investigation Board (AIB) report on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash blamed the tragedy on "human error" by two pilots. The Airbus 320 crashed into a residential area in Karachi after trying to land at Jinnah International Airport in May 2020. Only two passengers survived the crash.

Next Article

Landing details

Pilots warned 4 times by air traffic controller

Initially, the country's aviation minister claimed that the plane crashed because the pilots were distracted and preoccupied with discussions about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing to land. But the new report argues otherwise. The AIB report revealed that despite being warned four times by the air traffic controller about their incorrect altitude, the pilots proceeded with their landing attempt. This lack of coordination led to the aircraft's engines hitting the ground, causing engine failure and, ultimately, the crash.

Others responsible

PIA, Civil Aviation Authority held responsible for unclear procedures

The AIB also observed that after the engine failure, the aircraft experienced a power outage, causing the last four minutes of the flight to be lost from the data recorder. In addition to the pilots, the AIB report also held the PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority accountable for not establishing clear guidelines on whether pilots should fast during Ramadan while on duty.

Twitter Post

Visuals after the plane crash

Ramadan

Plane flew from Lahore to Karachi during Ramadan

The ill-fated PIA flight PK 8303 took off from Lahore to Karachi on Friday afternoon during Ramadan. Many of the passengers were traveling to spend the holiday of Eid al-Fitr with loved ones. Among the deceased were two people, who were on the ground, when the plane crashed into Karachi's Model Town neighborhood. The then-chief executive of the Bank of Punjab and a young engineer were the only two survivors.