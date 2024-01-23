Apple supplier Corning to manufacture Gorilla Glass in Tamil Nadu

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:29 pm Jan 23, 202405:29 pm

India's $155 billion electronics market is benefiting from the global shift in supply chains moving away from China

Gorilla Glass manufacturer Corning has teamed up with Indian telecom company Optiemus Infracom to establish Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies in Tamil Nadu. This joint venture will invest Rs. 1,000 crore in constructing the new manufacturing unit. The facility will focus on producing front cover glass for mobile phones. Corning's cover glasses are known for offering enhanced protection against scratches and breaks.

Corning supplies to Apple, Samsung, and other leading brands

Corning makes a variety of cover glasses for smartphones ranging from budget segment to flagship tier. The company supplies to Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and other leading brands. India's $155 billion electronics market is benefiting from the global shift in supply chains moving away from China. The Indian government's production-linked incentives are also encouraging local manufacturing. Several major contract manufacturers, such as Taiwan's Foxconn, Apple supplier Pegatron, and Finland's Salcomp, have signed multi-million dollar agreements to expand their operations in India.

Tamil Nadu attracts hosts of major investments

Recently, Tamil Nadu announced investment agreements totaling Rs. 6.64 trillion with investors ranging from tech giants like Microsoft to local conglomerates like the Adani Group. Other Indian states, including Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, have also secured investment deals with companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Group, and the Adani Group. These agreements further strengthen India's position as an attractive destination for global investments.