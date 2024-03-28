Next Article

By Isha Sharma 04:07 pm Mar 28, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Since Wednesday, the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculations of actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tying the knot privately. On Thursday, they finally put an end to all rumors and confirmed that they have only gotten engaged. On Instagram, they shared the same pictures of the two flaunting their engagement rings, and wrote, "He/She said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

Relationship timeline

Couple's romance blossomed during 'Maha Samudram' filming

Rao Hydari and Siddharth's romantic involvement reportedly began during their collaboration on the Tamil-Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Though they initially tried to keep their relationship details under wraps, they were photographed together at various events. These included film premieres, award ceremonies, and social functions, further fueling speculation about their relationship status. Paparazzi sometimes also captured them catching flights together.

Wedding rumors

Speculation about secret wedding caught fire on Wednesday

Rumors about a secret wedding between Rao Hydari and Siddharth began when it was suggested they had married at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple Mandapam in Srirangpuram, Telangana on March 26. The speculation further intensified when Rao Hydari was absent from the announcement of her upcoming project Heeramandi. Host Sachin V Kumbhar hinted at her absence, stating, "We know why Rao Hydari is not here. There's a reason, it's because she's getting married today."

Previous relationships

They both have been married before

Siddharth was previously linked to two top South Indian actors and before that was married to Meghna Narayan. After their separation in 2006, they got divorced in 2007. Rao Hydari was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra. "Yes, I got married at 21 to Satyadeep, who was a civil servant and lawyer and gave it up to become an actor," she told TOI in a 2013 interview. Mishra is now married to designer Masaba Gupta.

Career, projects

Their careers and upcoming projects in a nutshell

Siddharth has enjoyed a successful two-decade-long career in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. He is best known for his roles in Rang De Basanti, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Bommarillu, and Chithha. He will next be seen in Shankar's Indian 2. On the other hand, Rao Hydari made her acting debut with a Malayalam film titled Prajapathi. She later gained recognition for projects like Murder 3 and Rockstar. She will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.