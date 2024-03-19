Next Article

'Ul Jalool Ishq' is currently in the post production stage

'Ul Jalool Ishq': Fatima shares unseen photographs from wrap party

By Aikantik Bag 04:21 pm Mar 19, 202404:21 pm

What's the story Manish Malhotra is the Jack of many trades and the glam glitzy costume designer has now turned producer with his banner Stage5 Production. One of their upcoming films Ul Jalool Ishq has been in the buzz for its star-studded cast. Recently, the shooting wrap party took place in Mumbai. Now, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared some unseen photographs from the event.

Cast

More about the film

While sharing the photographs, the Ludo actor penned, "And it's a wrap! #uljuloolishq What a fun night with the crew!!..Super happy to be a part of this beautiful story and fortunate to be sharing the screen with such incredible actors. Blessed." The Vibhu Puri directorial stars Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Sharib Hashmi, Roha Verma, and Meenakshi Chugh. The music is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Production

Exciting projects bankrolled by Malhotra

The wrap party was attended by many stars including Rekha Bhardwaj, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. The new production house established by Malhotra aims to bankroll some unique stories. The upcoming projects include the Meena Kumari biopic and Bun Tikki. The latter stars Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Abhay Deol in lead roles.