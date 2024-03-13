Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' struggles for gradual momentum on weekdays

What's the story Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar of the 90s and consistently keeps experimenting across genres. Though 2024 has just started, it already seems to be an impressive year for the Singham of Bollywood with back-to-back impressive releases, the first being Shaitaan. The horror-thriller is on a journey to become a box office wonder but is struggling for gradual momentum on weekdays.

Inching closer to Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 6.75 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 68 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, but the audience's positive word of mouth has proved to be quite beneficial. The ensemble cast includes Janki Bodiwala, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn.

