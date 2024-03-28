'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer: Diljit Dosanjh-Imtiaz Ali promise riveting biopic
Imtiaz Ali is a generation-defining filmmaker and he is back with his most ambitious project Amar Singh Chamkila. Ahead of its OTT release on April 12, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated trailer on Thursday. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, portraying the life and journey of famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot. Set in 1980s Punjab, the movie traces Chamkila's inspiring rise from humble beginnings to becoming a celebrated Punjabi singer.
More about the film
Dosanjh embodies the character of Chamkila, a charismatic boy next door with an innate understanding of his audience. Despite facing criticism for his music, considered "bawdy and vulgar" by some, and threats to his life, he remains unwavering in his artistic pursuit. Both actors have crooned Chamkila's original songs in the film. The film marks Ali's reunion with musical maestro AR Rahman after Rockstar and Tamasha. The movie will premiere on Netflix.