'Gogglebox' star George Gilbey (40) dies in tragic accident

By Isha Sharma 03:39 pm Mar 28, 202403:39 pm

What's the story George Gilbey, a familiar face from Channel 4's hit show Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother, has tragically died at the age of 40. The unfortunate incident occurred in Shoebury near Southend-on-Sea when Gilbey reportedly fell at his workplace. Essex Police were called to the scene following reports of a man falling from a height and his death was later confirmed by the official Gogglebox X (Twitter) account.

Statement

Ambulances rushed to the spot but Gilbey died at scene

Essex Police released a statement, "We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoeburt at around 10:00am on [March 27], during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury. The ambulance service including air ambulances, were in attendance." "Sadly, the man died at the scene, we will continue liaising with partners including the Health and Safety Executive."

Tribute

'Gogglebox' family is mourning his untimely demise

The news of Gilbey's passing was met with deep sorrow by his former Gogglebox colleagues. The show's X (Twitter) account shared a heartfelt message, "George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mom Linda and step-dad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George's family and friends at this very sad time." The family has requested privacy during this difficult period.

Career highlights

Gilbey's television career and personal life

The English reality TV personality was a key part of Gogglebox for eight series, sharing his views on weekly TV programs alongside his mother Linda and his stepfather Peter McGarry. He also made a mark on Channel 5's reality show Celebrity Big Brother, where he finished in fourth position. His stepfather, McGarry, who also appeared on Gogglebox, passed away in 2021 at 71. The Sun reported that Linda is "in bits" following the tragedy.

Social media activity

He was quite active on social media

Gilbey went by @georgegilbey on Instagram and is followed by 7,379 people on the platform. He regularly shared photos with his family, friends, and shared snapshots of his parties. Gilbey's last post was done 16 hours ago; the comments under the post suggest it was pre-scheduled. His friend told The Sun, "Nobody deserves this to happen so young—40 is no age and to die at work is horrific." He is reportedly survived by his daughter, who was born in 2016.