By Aikantik Bag 02:20 pm Mar 28, 202402:20 pm

What's the story BTS fans, it's time to assemble! BTS member Suga has officially commenced his three-week basic military training at the Nonsan training center. This was reported by Korean media outlet Dispatch on Thursday. This significant step is part of his mandatory military service which he initially started as a public service worker in September 2023.

Why did he take this unique approach to military service?

Suga has taken a unique approach to his military service, starting with public service before undergoing basic training. This alternative path is allowed under current enlistment rules and is often chosen by those who wish to secure their designated roles without the usual random assignment process after basic training. Fans were eagerly waiting for updates from his mandatory military enlistment.

Suga will be discharged from duties in 2025

After completing his basic training, Suga will resume his assigned public service role to fulfill his military duties. Despite the potential for extended waiting time due to the limited availability of public service work positions, Suga is set to be discharged from his military duties on June 21, 2025. Currently, BTS is on hiatus as all members are completing their mandatory military enlistment. Reportedly, the K-pop group is set to make a comeback in 2025.